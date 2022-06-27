Monday, Jun 27, 2022 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning in money laundering case

PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2022, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2022, 1:39 pm IST

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in south Mumbai on June 28

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai. Enforcement Directorate summoned Raut in connection with a land scam case, on Monday, June 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai. Enforcement Directorate summoned Raut in connection with a land scam case, on Monday, June 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Director has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in south Mumbai on June 28 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena party battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED in April provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation. 

