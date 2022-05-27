Friday, May 27, 2022 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

  Yasin Malik in a separate cell at Tihar jail under heavy security
Yasin Malik in a separate cell at Tihar jail under heavy security

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 27, 2022, 9:33 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2022, 9:33 am IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Malik in a terror funding case

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)
 Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

New Delhi: Prison officials at Delhi’s Tihar Jail have kept Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a separate cell, under heavy security, a day after a special NIA court in Delhi sentenced him to life imprisonment to him in a terror funding case.

A senior prison official said that Malik has been kept in a separate cell in Tihar’s Jail No. 7 under heavy security and that he will not be assigned any work in jail.

 

“His security will be regularly monitored and reviewed from time to time. Malik will also not be entitled to any parole or furlough since he is a convict in a case of terror funding,” the senior prison official said, adding that officials were keeping an eye on him with CCTV cameras. Even before he was awarded life imprisonment, Malik was kept in a separate cell where he stayed alone in Jail No. 7.

Tihar’s Jail No. 7 has housed several high-profile prisoners, including former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, former Union minister A. Raja, Sahara Group head Subrata Roy and Christian Michel.

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Malik in a terror funding case, saying that the crimes committed by him struck at the “heart of the idea of India” and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India.

 

