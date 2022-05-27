Friday, May 27, 2022 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

  India   Crime  27 May 2022  Three infiltrating militants, Army porter killed in gunfight near LoC
India, Crime

Three infiltrating militants, Army porter killed in gunfight near LoC

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 27, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2022, 7:29 am IST

The officials said that the fighting broke out in Kupwara’s Jumagund area as the J&K police and the Army together laid an ambush

Armed security personnel stand guard during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
 Armed security personnel stand guard during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

SRINAGAR: Three gunmen believed to be the members of proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) outfit and part of a fresh group of infiltrators were on Thursday gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district.

The officials said that the fighting broke out in Kupwara’s Jumagund area as the J&K police and the Army together had laid an ambush following specific input developed by the Kupwara police regarding an infiltration attempt by militants.

 

“The ambush was laid in Jumagund village close to the Line of Control (LoC) jointly by the J&K police and the Army. As the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the joint party, they were challenged but they responded by opening fire indiscriminately which was retaliated to leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said here.

The spokesman said that all the three infiltrators were gunned down quickly, adding “Based on the source report and as per the documents recovered from them, the killed terrorists were members of the LeT.” The police said that three AK series rifles with 12 magazines, one pistol with two magazines and three mobile phones were found on the slain men. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar, said the identities of the slain men are being ascertained.

 

A report said that a local resident Abdul Latief Mir working with the Army as a porter was injured during the encounter and later died in hospital.

The clash comes a day after three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants identified by the police as Pakistani nationals Ali Bhai, Hanief Bhai and Shah Wali and J&K policeman Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh were killed in a similar clash in Najibhat village of neighbouring Baramulla district.

The officials claimed that, so far, this year as many as 78 militants have been killed by security forces in fifty encounters across the Kashmir Valley. They said that among the slain were 26 foreigners -14 associated with the JeM and remaining 12 with the LeT. 

 

Tags: kashmir encounter, line of control (loc), infiltration bid
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Prime minister Narendra Modi at the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme in Management class of 2022 at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Reforms back on track after 2014, India now means business for world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Big vaccine drive, self-reliance mark 8 years of Modi government

Directing the listing of the matter on July 27, the court directed the Union of India to file its response to the recommendations made by the panel within a period of six weeks from Thursday. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Supreme Court: Prostitution is a profession, all have full legal protection

Abhilasha Barak was awarded the coveted “wings” along with 36 Army pilots by the director-general and colonel commandant of Army Aviation at a valedictory ceremony at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik. (Twitter)

Army gets first woman combat aviator

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham