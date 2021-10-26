Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

  College students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's cricket match victory
College students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's cricket match victory

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2021
Updated : Oct 26, 2021, 2:56 pm IST

Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against arch-rivals India at many places in the valley went viral on social media

Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)
  Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two cases against medical students here under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 international cricket match, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases have been registered against the students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar here and SKIMS Soura, the officials said.

 

The two cases under the UAPA have been registered in Karan Nagar and Soura police stations respectively, they said.

Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against arch-rivals India at many places in the valley went viral on social media. The match took place on Sunday in Dubai.

At many places, firecrackers were also burst following Pakistan's victory.

The J-K Students Association has, meanwhile, urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement, national spokesperson of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said the UAPA charges against students is a harsh punishment which will ruin their future and will further alienate them.

 

"We are not justifying their act, but it will result in their career assassination. The charges will have serious consequences on academic and future career of the students," he said.

