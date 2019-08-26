Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

India, Crime

Jharkhand woman stripped, hair chopped off over suspicion of illicit relationship

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 9:07 am IST

The victim alleged that her 22-year-old nephew had been taking advantage of her for the last three months in her husband's absence.

In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, in Koderma district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, in Koderma district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Koderma: In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, in Koderma district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

The woman alleged that she had revealed her nephew's advances to some women of Dengodih village but instead of helping her, a women panchayat was called on August 21, where she was beaten and her hair was chopped off.

A case was registered on the woman's complaint.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was dragged out of her house and brought before the panchayat comprising mostly women, to punish her.

The victim alleged that her 22-year-old nephew had been taking advantage of her for the last three months in her husband's absence.

Eleven people have been identified for their involvement in the case, Koderma SP M Tamil Vanjan said.

However, no arrest has been made so far and the police are investigating the matter.

Tags: woman, stripped, beaten, relationship, nephew
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

The Narendra Modi-led government on Monday withdrew the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's top Special Protection Group (SPG) security. He will have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, the home ministry has decided. (Photo: File)

Manmohan Singh's SPG cover security withdrawn, Z+ security continues

She alleged that despite asking the employees to fill fuel worth Rs 1,500, they put in more than that into the vehicle's tank, the police officer said. (Representational Image)

TV actress assaulted by petrol pump staff in Kolkata over excess fuel

The JD(S) leader had reportedly alleged that Siddaramaiah was never happy with the government formation under him. (Photo: File)

'Never treated me as friend but like an enemy': Siddaramaiah on Kumaraswamy

Chief Ministers or their representatives and top police and civil officials of 10 Naxal-violence affected states are expected to attend the meeting -- a first of its kind after Shah assumed charge about three months ago. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to review ongoing operations against Maoists today

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch too expensive? Then this is the smartwatch for you

2

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

3

Forget iPhone 11; this is the beastly flagship smartphone you really need

4

Apple listens to your intimate moments, says ex-employee

5

Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham