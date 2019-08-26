Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

India, Crime

Elderly couple commits suicide, blames neglect by son, daughter-in-law

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 8:15 pm IST

The elderly couple was suffering from medical issues.

Swarnamurthy was bedridden with some ailments while Krishnamurthy was suffering from depression, the family members claimed. (Photo: Representational)
 Swarnamurthy was bedridden with some ailments while Krishnamurthy was suffering from depression, the family members claimed. (Photo: Representational)

Bengaluru: An elderly couple, suffering from medical issues allegedly committed suicide in their house here, police said on Monday.

An alleged suicide note found from the spot blamed the couple's son and daughter-in-law for their neglect and cited that as the reason behind taking the extreme step.

"The elderly duo Swarnamurthy and Krishnamurthy committed suicide at their house in Girinagar. A note has been found in the room blaming their son and daughter-in-law for their neglect which forced them into depression," police officials at the Girinagar police station told ANI here.

Swarnamurthy was bedridden with some ailments while Krishnamurthy was suffering from depression, the family members claimed.

The duo committed suicide on Saturday, their son and the daughter-in-law who both are software engineers were at the office when they took the step.

The son informed the police after returning from the office. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Tags: suicide, depression, elderly parents
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

