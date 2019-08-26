Court extends CBI remand of P Chidambaram by 4 days

SC also said that the earlier protection granted from arrest to Congress leader P Chidambaram will continue till Tuesday.

New Delhi: The CBI court extended CBI remand of Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram by 4 days in connection with INX Media case.

CBI had sought for 5 days extension in the custody of Congress leader Chidambaram at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Supreme Court said earlier protection granted from arrest to Congress leader P Chidambaram shall continue till Tuesday. SC to continue hearing arguments on anticipatory bail plea of P Chidambaram on Tuesday.