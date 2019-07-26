Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

India, Crime

Hyderabad: Doctor arrested for raping nurse

ANI
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 9:32 am IST

The doctor started to ignore the complainant and later on did not fulfilled the promise of marrying her.

A case under section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the Chandrayangutta police station. (Photo: Reprersentational)
 A case under section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the Chandrayangutta police station. (Photo: Reprersentational)

Hyderabad: A doctor was arrested here on the charges of allegedly raping a nurse, Police here said on Thursday.

"Two days ago we received a complaint from a 30-year-old woman stating that she is working as a nurse in a private hospital in Chandrayangutta area and there she got to know a doctor MA Aleem Uddin. Later an illicit relationship developed between them after the doctor promised to marry her," the Police here said.

According to Police, in the last few days, the doctor started to ignore the complainant and later on did not fulfilled the promise of marrying her. The nurse alleged that the doctor made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

Accordingly, a case under section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the Chandrayangutta police station.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand.

Tags: rape, crime against woman, hyderabad crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Ignoring the Centre's advice, the Reddy government was going ahead with the review exercise, saying the PPAs caused a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore to the state exchequer. (Photo: File)

Setback for Jagan: HC stays AP govt order on review of power purchase agreements

Reacting to the outbursts, Adoor Gopalakrishnan said their letter was neither against the government, nor against those chanting ''Jai Sri Ram'', but against the increasing incidents of lynching using the

Go to Moon or other planet if you can’t stand 'Jai Shri Ram': Kerala BJP leader

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the 'grit and valour of those who defended India' on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war. (Photo: File)

We salute grit, valour of those who defended India: President on Kargil Vijay Diwas

His wife was following him and when she saw it, she also jumped off the terrace. (Representational Image)

Unable to clear debt, Delhi man jumps off building with daughter in arms

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 finally looks shockingly stunning in new video

2

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

3

Dr Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

4

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault over a fight in Sweden

5

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham