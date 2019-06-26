UP: Youth attempts to rape minor girl; beaten, paraded half-naked

The accused was produced before the court and sent to jail but his family refused to lodge a complaint against the villagers.

Lucknow: A 21-year-old man, who allegedly attempted a rape a minor girl, was allegedly assaulted, paraded half-naked and face blackened in a Prayagraj village. The man is married and has two children. The incident took place on Sunday.

The accused was produced before the court on Monday and sent to jail but his family refused to lodge a complaint against the villagers for assaulting him.

The investigating officer said the girl’s family alleged that the man entered their house to rape the girl and upon raising alarm they nabbed him.

“The youth’s head was tonsured when he was brought to the police station. We heard that he was assaulted and paraded in the village. The villagers had removed the black ink that was probably smeared on his face. He had suffered injuries, too. We were not informed by the girl’s family about the incident soon after the accused was caught as the youth was brought to the police station by the villagers,” The Indian Express quoted the SHO.

The police did ask the family of the accused if they wanted to lodge a complaint against the villagers.

“We have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 376/ 511 (rape, punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and under relevant sections of POCSO,” said the officer.

The victim has been sent for medical examination.