Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

India, Crime

Taxi driver held for raping minor girl in Dungarpur in Rajasthan

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 11:56 am IST

An FIR has been registered against the accused.

The girl is under medical supervision. (Photo: Representational)
 The girl is under medical supervision. (Photo: Representational)

Dungarpur: A taxi driver was held for raping a minor girl who was returning home after selling vegetables in Dungarpur district in Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, it said.

"Seven-eight teams have been formed to deal with the case. The girl is under medical supervision," Dungarpur circle officer Chandmal Singaria said.

According to the police, the 12-year-old victim was waiting for a taxi to return to her home under limits of Varda police station after selling vegetables in Dungarpur city.

A taxi driver got the girl onboard his vehicle on pretext of dropping her home, he stopped the vehicle at a secluded place around 10 km far from the city and raped her. The accused then returned to the city and dropped her near the bus stand.

The girl informed her family members who rushed her to a hospital here. Later the police were also informed.

Tags: rape, taxi
Location: India, Rajasthan

Latest From India

Reddy presented Prime Minister with a bouquet and shawl. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Reddy arrives in New Delhi, meets PM Modi

Singh is said to be a close aide of BJP's Smriti Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi which was till now considered a Nehru-Gandhi bastion. (Photo: ANI)

Suspects in murder of Smriti Irani's aide held by police in Amethi

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday expressed its trust in the in-house inquiry that cleared Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment allegations. (Photo: File)

CJI sexual harassment case: BCI disappointed over views of 2 ex-SC judges

Heavy rains leading to flash flood have left hundreds of houses submerged in North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts of Tripura. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

More than 1000 families homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham