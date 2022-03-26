Saturday, Mar 26, 2022 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

  India   Crime  26 Mar 2022  Dismiss Indrani Mukerjea's bail petition, CBI tells SC
India, Crime

Dismiss Indrani Mukerjea's bail petition, CBI tells SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Mar 26, 2022, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2022, 9:42 am IST

CBI said Ms Mukerjea is an influential person who can influence the witnesses yet to be examined

Indrani Mukerjea (DC)
 Indrani Mukerjea (DC)

New Delhi: Opposing the bail plea of former media baron Indrani Mukerjea – prime accused in her own daughter Sheena Bora's murder case - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday told the Supreme Court that she committed a “heinous act of planning and killing her own daughter” and “such a gruesome act does not deserve leniency”.

Urging the court to dismiss her plea for bail, the CBI told a bench comprising Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice B.R. Gavai that Ms Mukerjea is an influential person who can influence the witnesses yet to be examined and expressed apprehension that she may tamper with evidence.

 

“There is every apprehension that she will threaten, intimidate or induce the prosecution witnesses, will tamper with the evidence and will abscond if enlarged on bail”, the investigating agency told the top court.

The CBI said this in an affidavit in response to a notice issued by the top court on March 18 on Ms Mukerjea's plea for bail.

Opposing her plea for bail on the grounds of the heinous act of planning and killing her own daughter, could influence the witnesses, tamper with evidence, CBI also said that if granted bail she may flee from the country as she is a British national and this will seriously hamper the ongoing trial in the case.

 

The CBI said that she is undergoing proper treatment in Byculla Women's Jail in Mumbai, where 24-hour emergency medical facilities are available.

Court gave Indrani Mukerjea two weeks’ time to file her rejoinder to the CBI’s reply.
Indirani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015. She is presently in judicial custody while her trial is underway before the Special CBI court in Mumbai.

It was in April 2012 that Sheena was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

The high-profile murder case hit headlines in 2015 when her driver spilled the beans while he was being interrogated in another case.

 

The CBI case is that Indrani disapproved of her daughter’s relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the son of her then husband Peter Mukerjea from an earlier marriage. Peter is out on bail in the case.

Tags: media baron indrani mukerjea, sheena bora murder csae, bail petition indrani mukerjea, byculla women's jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

Calcutta High Court (ANI)

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham