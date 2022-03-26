Saturday, Mar 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

  India   Crime  26 Mar 2022  Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts probe
India, Crime

Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts probe

PTI
Published : Mar 26, 2022, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2022, 1:38 pm IST

The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found

CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) experts collect samples from the houses where eight people were burned alive, allegedly to avenge the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)
 CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) experts collect samples from the houses where eight people were burned alive, allegedly to avenge the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)

Rampurhat (WB): A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday and started its investigation into the violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

Unidentified people had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children.

 

The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found.

We are starting the investigation today. We have to conduct the probe on a war-footing as we have a deadline to meet, the CBI official told PTI.

Sleuths of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL), a unit of the CBI, also visited the gutted houses and started collecting samples.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report. 

Tags: central forensic science laboratory, birbhum massacre, cbi probe
Location: India, West Bengal

Related Stories

Latest From India

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing media in Lucknow (ANI)

UP CM Yogi's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme for three more months

A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student as others wait during a Vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group children at a school in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP /Ajit Solanki)

COVID-19: India records 4,100 more fatalities, 1,660 fresh cases

Indrani Mukerjea (DC)

Dismiss Indrani Mukerjea's bail petition, CBI tells SC

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham