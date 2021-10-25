Monday, Oct 25, 2021 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

  India   Crime  25 Oct 2021  Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match
India, Crime

Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Published : Oct 25, 2021, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2021, 3:21 pm IST

Sangrur: Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab's Sangrur were allegedly attacked by a group of students following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Following the victory of Pakistan over India in yesterday's T20 World Cup match, a few students of the college, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, went on a rampage and allegedly damaged the hostel rooms of the Kashmiri students.

 

The video of the scuffle has gone viral on social media platforms.
Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh as they barged into their rooms while they were watching the match. The Kashmiri students also urged people to support them.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

