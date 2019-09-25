Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:43 PM IST

India, Crime

'Chinmayanand not anymore a member of BJP': party spokesperson

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 3:10 pm IST

'The law will take its course,' the spokesperson Harish Shrivastava added.

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)
 Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Almost after a month long silence on the issue of Chinmayanand rape case, Bhartiya Janata Party's UP spokesperson, Harish Srivastava, on Wednesday told NDTV "Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP anymore. The law will take its course."

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, arrested last week after being accused of rape and blackmail by a young law student.

When asked to elaborate on when he stopped being a BJP member, Shrivastava said, "It's not a question of documents and we cannot give an exact date but Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP."

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms.

Tags: chinmayanand, rape case, extortion, up, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

According to IANS report, a complaint in this regard has been received from Mayank Mehta, younger brother of the accused, an eye witness of the incident. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon man stabs parents for giving 'less importance' to him

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS

The meeting was attended by the officials of PWD, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and District Police. (Representational Image)

Fix roads or pay from salary: Kerala officials get stern warning from District Collector

Chouhan's close associate said that the outstanding amount was paid on Monday immediately after the former CM received the notice. (Photo: File)

Chouhan tells farmers to skip power bills; Cong asks, ‘what about you?’

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

2

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

3

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

4

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

5

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham