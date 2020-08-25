Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:47 PM IST

154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   Crime  25 Aug 2020  Pakistan targets Indian forward areas in Rajouri along LOC
India, Crime

Pakistan targets Indian forward areas in Rajouri along LOC

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 25, 2020, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2020, 9:50 am IST

Nakas or makeshift checkpoints are laid on roads in the frontier and their locations changed randomly on daily basis

Security personnel conduct a search operation at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo
  Security personnel conduct a search operation at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo

The Army on Monday said that the Pakistani troops again targeted the Indian forward areas with small arms and mortar guns in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier during the day.

A defence spokesman in winter capital Jammu said that the Indian Army retaliated “befittingly” to the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by using the same caliber weapons.

 

The spokesman said that the firing and shelling from across the de facto border in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri started at 1.30 pm and was going on when reports last came in. “Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars,” he said adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

The police sources said that the Army together with J&K police, Border Security Force (BSF)  and various Central armed police forces have beefed the security up in frontier districts of entire Jammu region including Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri to ensure that no militants sneak in these areas from across the LoC or International Border.

 

Nakas or makeshift checkpoints are laid on roads in the frontier and their locations changed randomly on daily basis, the sources said.

Tags: rajouri, pakistan violates ceasefire
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

The spot of the building collapse. (ANI)

Raigad building collapse: Two killed, 18 feared trapped under the debris

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath backs Sonia Gandhi to remain as Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Dissent growing for over a year, Congress ignored it

Some reports earlier in the day claimed that the actress and her father Indrajit have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation

Rhea Chakraborty not yet summoned by CBI: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham