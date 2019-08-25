Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

India, Crime

Chennai techie lured women with jobs for nude photos; arrested

ANI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 9:23 am IST

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the woman's complaint.

A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)
 A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday.

Pradeep, an employee of reputed IT company in Chennai, was arrested on August 22 on the complaint of a city-based woman.

Over 60 nude photos of several women were found on his mobile phone, the police said.

The complainant had said that Pradeep approached her on the pretext of providing her job in a five-star hotel and asked her to send her naked pictures.

"First he asked the woman to send her normal photos but later sought nudes claiming that the hotel wanted to know in detail about her body structure. She believed him and sent the pictures after which the man stopped responding to her," Miyapur Circle Inspector S Venkatesh told ANI.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lured several women on pretext of providing them with a job and collected their photos.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the woman's complaint.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody. The police are investigating the case to ascertain how many women were lured by the accused.

Tags: chennai, techie, nudes, fake, jobs, police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representional Image)

Heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; predicts IMD

A man who was taken into custody in Kerala under the suspicion that he helped terrorist to enter Tamil Nadu does not appear to have links to the security threat, said police on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Suspected terrorist detained in Kerala has no link to Tamil Nadu terror alert: Police

Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley passed away in quick succession in August 2019, in a span of 18 days, leaving a void in the party that may be difficult to fill for a long time to come. (Photo: AFP)

From Vajpayee to Jaitley, demise of BJP stalwarts leaves void in Indian polity

The committee had decided to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: File)

Send central team to assess flood situation in state: Punjab CM urges Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham