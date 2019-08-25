Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

India, Crime

BJP Bihar MLA Anant Singh produced in Patna court today

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 11:51 am IST

Singh, who was on the run since an AK-47 rifle and grenade was recovered from his ancestral home, had on Friday surrendered before court.

Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered before a Delhi in connection with a case lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, was brought to Patna on Sunday morning from the national capital, police said. (Photo: File)
 Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered before a Delhi in connection with a case lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, was brought to Patna on Sunday morning from the national capital, police said. (Photo: File)

Patna: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered before a Delhi in connection with a case lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, was brought to Patna on Sunday morning from the national capital, police said.

Singh, who was on the run since an AK-47 rifle and grenade was recovered from his ancestral home on August 16, had appeared before Saket Court Metropolitan Magistrate Harun Pratap on Friday and surrendered. "Yes, he (Anant Singh) has been brought to Patna this morning," Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kantesh Kumar Mishra told PTI. "He will be produced in the Barh court today", the SP added.

A police team headed by Barh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lipi Singh and Danapur ASP Ashok Mishra brought the Mokama MLA at Patna airport on Sunday morning amid tight security and took him directly to Barh.

The police team has brought Singh on a two day transit remand given by Delhi's Saket court where he had surrendered on August 23. Police had raided the ancestral home of Singh, an Independent MLA from Mokama on August 16 and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades.

Singh was booked under the UAPA after the seizure of AK-47 rifle from his house. Police conducted a second raid at the 1, Mall Road, official residence of Singh in Patna on August 17 but he was not present. His accomplice Chhotan Singh was, however, apprehended from there.

A sword and a mobile phone were also seized from the legislator's official residence. Singh had claimed that he has not visited his ancestral house in the past 14 years.

Singh - nicknamed as "Chhote Sarkar"- has a long criminal record and was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with an attack on a Mokama-based contractor.

He was formerly known to have shared a close relationship with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but the two apparently fell out ahead of the 2015 assembly elections. Singh then left the JD(U) and contested and retained his seat as an Independent.

Tags: bjp, mla, anant singh, court
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The woman in the video can be heard saying,

Watch: Kashmiri woman narrates plight to Rahul Gandhi on flight

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at his south Delhi home. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'A man people in Britain treasured,' says UK envoy on Arun Jaitley

A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

4-yr-old Delhi girl, on bike with parents, dies after kite string slits her throat

In his Independence Day address also , Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. (Photo: DD news)

Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for mass movement against single-use plastic from Oct 2

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham