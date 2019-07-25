Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

India, Crime

Andhra woman kills drunkard husband over domestic violence

ANI
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 9:24 am IST

According to the police, on the night of the incident, Bonjibabu came home drunk and started beating his wife.

A woman allegedly killed her alcoholic husband in Sircilla village of Pedabayalu Mandal here on Tuesday night after he came home drunk and assaulted her. (Representational Image)
 A woman allegedly killed her alcoholic husband in Sircilla village of Pedabayalu Mandal here on Tuesday night after he came home drunk and assaulted her. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: A woman allegedly killed her alcoholic husband in Sircilla village of Pedabayalu Mandal here on Tuesday night after he came home drunk and assaulted her.

The deceased has been identified as Bonjibabu (44), who was a habitual drinker and used to beat his wife Ballamma, police said.

According to the police, on the night of the incident, Bonjibabu came home drunk and started beating his wife. In self-defence, she said she grabbed an axe nearby and accidentally hit her husband and he immediately fell on the ground.

The locals called an ambulance around 11:30 pm. The ambulances crew confirmed the death and carried the body to the hospital. Police were also informed.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Tags: andhra pradesh, murder, police, violence
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Latest From India

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address media at his residence later today. Announcements on the induction of the two leaders may be done then. (Photo: ANI)

NCP's Sachin Ahir, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to join Shiv Sena

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Saroj Pandey and Ajay Pratap Singh gave notices in Rajya Sabha over 'simultaneous elections' and 'problems due to increasing population in the country', respectively. (Photo: ANI)

MPs from BJP, NCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

Aggarwal said,'He did a story against Vaishno Devi yatra and asked me to give Rs 3 crore. He threatened me that if I did not give the money then he will defame me through his web portal and his newspaper.' (photo: ANI)

Journalist arrested for blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA

She has been in prison for more than 27 years. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini released on 30-day parole

MOST POPULAR

1

Will new UK PM Boris Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into 10 downing street?

2

Massive Apple leak confirms shock magical feature cancellation

3

Facebook agrees to pay USD 5 billion penalty for privacy violations

4

Neetu Kapoor calls FaceApp challenge 'exaggerated', takes hilarious dig with this pic

5

Apple Watch 4 killer to come with groundbreaking new feature

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham