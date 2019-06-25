Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

India, Crime

47-yr-old Dehradun man arrested for raping his 16-yr-old daughter for a year

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 5:11 pm IST

He also gave her birth-control pills to prevent pregnancy, police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested and the survivor was rescued by police on Saturday after receiving information about the same from members of child welfare committee (CWC). (Representational Image)
 The accused was arrested and the survivor was rescued by police on Saturday after receiving information about the same from members of child welfare committee (CWC). (Representational Image)

Dehradun: In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter for one year in Dehradun, reported Hindustan Times.

The accused was arrested and the survivor was rescued by police on Saturday after receiving information about the same from members of child welfare committee (CWC).

The police said: “The survivor, a student of class 10 and her younger sister used to live with their accused father in an area of Dehradun. Their mother passed away about five years ago.”

“Her ordeal started about a year ago, when the accused first raped her in the house. He had then threatened her to not to reveal the incident to anyone and continued to commit the heinous crime more for than a year,” police added.  

The girl did not inform about the incident to anyone as she was afraid of dire consequences. Later, she told about the incident to one of her school teachers who got in touch with an official of Tehri Garhwal district administration.

“The accused was presented before the court on Monday which later sent him to jail. So far in the investigation, it has been found that he raped the elder daughter. The younger one was saved. Also, the girl had undergone medical examination for which the reports are awaited,” police said.

Tags: crime, crime against women, rape, sexual assault
Location: India, Uttarakhand

