Chattisgarh: Baghel hints at probing AgustaWestland chopper deal

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 25, 2022, 8:15 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2022, 8:31 am IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday indicated that he may order a probe into AgustaWestland chopper deal made by the Raman Singh government in 2006-07.

He was talking to reporters here.

 

Mr Baghel said he would order a probe into the purchase of AgustaWestland helicopter by the state government in 2006-07 if such a demand came from any quarter.

Interestingly, the supreme court in 2018 had rejected a petition seeking a probe into the AgustaWestland chopper deal.

The chief minister’s statement comes in the wake of the chopper crashing in the airport here on May 12 while landing leading to the death of two pilots.

In February 2018, the same chopper ferrying then chief minister Raman Singh had made a precautionary landing within a few minutes of take-off from Raipur police line helipad after a technical snag was detected.

 

In May 2016, the same chopper carrying then state minister Brij Mohan Agrawal had to make a precautionary landing after an engine snag was found.

