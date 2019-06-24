Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

‘Situation better than 2018’: Delhi police denies Kejriwal’s claim of rising crimes

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the rising crime rate in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes.

Slamming the Delhi Police for the alleged increase in crime rate, Kejriwal asked, "Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?"

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?" the Chief Minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The tweet, which seems to be a sharp attack on the Central government over the present law and order situation in Delhi, comes after bodies of an elderly couple and their caretaker was found with their throats slit at a house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning.

Soon after Kejriwal's tweet, Delhi Police responded on the microblogging site claiming that heinous crimes in the city were in fact down by 10 per cent in comparison to 2018.

"No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 per cent this year compared to 2018. Similarly, heinous crimes committed against senior citizens also down by 22 per cent due to preventive efforts of Delhi Police," the tweet read.

"Also, two of the three incidents of murder which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved and accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads," it added.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the rising crime rate in Delhi.

"Law and order situation has dropped to a very pathetic level in Delhi. Nine murders have taken place in the past 24 hours. Also, close to 200 gunshots have been reported in the last 30 days. The BJP and all its elected MPs in Delhi are responsible for this," Atishi told ANI.

"We have given 24 hours time to BJP to explain the responsibilities of Home Ministry, LG and Delhi MPs. Criminals know that they can easily escape after committing a crime. Now people are afraid of their safety even inside their houses," she added.

