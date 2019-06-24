Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, Crime

More leads in Dabholkar, Lankesh murders as CBI delves deeper

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 1:41 pm IST

The court remanded Sanjiv Punalekar to judicial custody till July 6 and it will hear his bail application on June 25.

Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013 during his morning walk. His alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure have been arrested. (Photo: File)
 Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013 during his morning walk. His alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure have been arrested. (Photo: File)

Pune: In connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday submitted before the special court in Pune that the agency interrogated lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in the murder after some information was received from his laptops.

The investigative agency asked the court to send Punalekar to judicial custody which the court agreed to. The court remanded Punalekar to judicial custody till July 6 and the court will hear the bail application filed by Punalekar on June 25, The Indian Express reported.

Punalekar and his aide, Sanatan Sanstha seeker Vikram Bhave were arrested by the CBI in the Dabholkar murder case on May 25. He was in the custody of CBI till June 4.

Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, during his morning walk. His alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure have been arrested.

Punalekar has been accused of advising Kalaskar on dismantling firearm used in the murder. The CBI believes that Kalaskar was also an accomplice in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.

According to CBI, Kalaskar acted on the advice of Punalekar and dumped four pistols including the one used to kill Lankesh, in the Thane creek.

Punalekar filed a bail application which was opposed by the CBI. The agency had on June 17 argued that Punalekar crossed his limits as a lawyer while allegedly advising his client Kalaskar to dismantle the firearms used for shooting at Dabholkar.

The CBI filed an application on June 19 before the court seeking his custody for investigation into data retrieved from his laptops.

On June 20, the CBI argued for custodial interrogation of Punalekar to probe a folder named ‘Dabholkar’ and an “incriminating letter” retrieved from his laptops seized on May 27.

Tags: gauri lankesh, narendra dabholkar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

K'taka man tries to commit suicide in Vidhana Soudha washroom

India’s new External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar took charge of office on June 2, praising the work done by his predecessor Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

S Jaishankar formally joins BJP in presence of J P Nadda

Located on the west bank of river Ganga, Kanpur is a densely populated city famous for its leather industries. (Representational Image/ PTI)

River Ganga gets a new breath of life in Kanpur as level of dissolved oxygen improves

Vijay Wadettiwar was formerly the State Minister of Water Resources in the Government of Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter | @WadettiwarVijay)

Vijay Wadettiwar appointed as new leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

2

River Ganga gets a new breath of life in Kanpur as level of dissolved oxygen improves

3

'Prize money changed my life,' says Punjab constable who won Rs 2 crore lottery

4

Renault Triber looks set to disrupt sub-4m segment

5

Cuteness Overloaded: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's cosy picture breaking the internet

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham