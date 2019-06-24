Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, Crime

Brothers arrested in Delhi for raping 22-year-old for 4 days

ANI
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 9:40 am IST

According to police, the woman is a native of Kanpur, who came to Delhi in search of work on June 16.

A case has been registered and further probe is on. (Representational Image)
 A case has been registered and further probe is on. (Representational Image)

Delhi: Two men, who are brothers, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly repeatedly raping a 22-year-old woman over a period of four days in Delhi in Amar Colony.

The accused have been identified as Shatrughan and Bharat.

According to police, the woman is a native of Kanpur, who came to Delhi in search of work on June 16. The mother of the accused had offered her help in finding work.

A case has been registered and further probe is on.

Tags: delhi, police, rape, arrested, brothers
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

Latest From India

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: Representational image)

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman falls asleep in flight, wakes up alone in dark

2

Cop who arrested Indira Gandhi in 1977, passed away at 91

3

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

4

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

5

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham