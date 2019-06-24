Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

India, Crime

16-year-old Andhra girl locked, raped for 5 days by 6 including 3 minors

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 8:45 am IST

On June 17, the girl met one the accused at the RTC bus station in Ongole, a town 140km south of Amaravati.

All six accused have been arrested from different parts of the state and police said they are further investigating the case. (Representational Image)
 All six accused have been arrested from different parts of the state and police said they are further investigating the case. (Representational Image)

Amaravati: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly locked up and raped for five days by six people, including three boys in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

All six accused have been arrested from different parts of the state and police said they are further investigating the case. Home Minister M Sucharita promised stern action as the incident raised concerns over the safety of women in the state.

On June 17, the girl met one the accused at the RTC bus station in Ongole, a town 140km south of Amaravati. The two became friends and she was then taken to his room where he and five of his friends allegedly raped her for five days, senior police officer Siddharth Kaushal told reporters.

The girl managed to escape and reached the bus station on Saturday evening when an on-duty home-guard and an assistant sub-inspector spotted and rescued her, police said.

She was admitted to a government hospital for treatment and her condition was said to be stable.

Based on the girl's complaint, police launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested them from different places.

One of the accused was arrested at Bitragunta in SPS Nellore district while he was trying to board a train, he added.

Condemning the incident, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said safety and security of women and children and prevention of crime against them would be given high priority.

Perpetrators of such crimes would be dealt with sternly and brought to book systematically, he said in a statement.

Sawang directed the Prakasam district Superintendent of Police to ensure the case was investigated thoroughly so as to secure conviction.

A case under different sections of POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

"This is a heinous crime and we will take deterrent steps to ensure such incidents did not recur," said the Home Minister.

Ongole lawmaker and Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy also condemned the incident.

Tags: andhra pradesh, minor, rape, pocso, police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Latest From India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes. (Photo: File)

‘Situation better than 2018’: Delhi police denies Kejriwal’s claim of rising crimes

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational Image)

22-yr-old Jharkhand man beaten up, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', dies

Some performances from the program ‘Ode to Empathy’. (Photo: MADHUSUDAN S. MENON)

An ode to empathy through dance, a visual poetry that connects through communion

‘We have registered a case under section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act,’ Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police Siddipet said. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

40 stray dogs killed by civic body in Telangana, 4 officials suspended

MOST POPULAR

1

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

2

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

3

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

4

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

5

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham