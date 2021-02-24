Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

Unnao deaths: Survivor records statement before magistrate

Police have arrested two people in the case, accusing them of murder over a 'one-sided' love affair

Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district. (PTI)
Unnao: A 16-year-old girl who had survived an alleged attempt on her life at a village here and was found in an agriculture field along with two others recorded her statement before a magistrate on Tuesday, police said.

Three girls--aged 16, 15 and 14-- were found unconscious in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of the Asoha police station area on Wednesday night. They had left home to collect fodder for cattle but did not return.

 

On finding them there, the locals rushed them to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. The 16-year-old girl was later taken to a Kanpur hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested two people in the case, accusing them of murder over a one-sided love affair.

SP Anand Kulkarni said the girl's statement was recorded on Tuesday morning.

He said the girl in her statement said Vinay and his friend had come to the field on the day of the incident. At that time, she and the two other girls were collecting fodder for cattle.

Vinay offered some snacks, which the girls refused. On this, Vinay gave them water. After drinking it, they fell unconscious, said the girl.

 

Kulkarni said the girl in her statement said the accused did not indulge in sexual assault. According to police, the accused gave some pesticide mixed with water to the three girls.

