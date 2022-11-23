Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

  India   Crime  23 Nov 2022  Aaftab will kill me, cut me into pieces: Shraddha told police in 2020
India, Crime

Aaftab will kill me, cut me into pieces: Shraddha told police in 2020

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2022, 1:23 pm IST

In the complaint letter dated November 23, 2020, Walkar also alleged that Poonawala used to beat her up and his parents were aware of it

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar's body into mutiple pieces and then dumped them across the city over several days, according to police. (PTI Photo)
  Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar's body into mutiple pieces and then dumped them across the city over several days, according to police. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Call centre employee Shraddha Walkar had two years ago complained to police in Maharashtra that her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of brutally murdering her, tried to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces and throw her away, an official said here on Wednesday.

In the complaint letter dated November 23, 2020, Walkar also alleged that Poonawala used to beat her up and his parents were aware of it.

Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder occurred in May this year.

Walkar was a native of Vasai town in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

In her complaint to Tulinj police in Palghar in November 2020, Walkar alleged that, "Poonawala has been abusing me and beating me up."

"Today he tied to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me cut me up in pieces and throw me anyway. It's been six months he has been hitting me. But did I not have the guts to go to police because he would threaten to kill me," Walkar said in the complaint.

"His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me," she told the police.

Walkar also said in the letter that Poonawala's parents knew about them living together and they visited them on weekends.

"I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessing of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere," she stated in the letter.

On Tuesday, Poonawala underwent a polygraph test after a court gave permission to the Delhi Police, while investigators found more evidence, including blood stains in the flat where both lived.

Poonawala told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he acted in the "heat of the moment" and that it was not "deliberate", according to Abinash Kumar, the lawyer representing the accused.

Kumar later said after speaking to Poonawala that he "never confessed in the court that he killed Walkar".

Sources said a questionnaire was prepared for the polygraph test so that the sequence of events in the gruesome killing can be ascertained.

Tags: shraddha walkar murder case, shraddha walkar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Google has introduced a new performance management system, which could push out thousands of underperforming employees, according to reports. (AP)

Google may soon opt for layoffs based on new performance management system: Report

The BJP has suspended 12 rebels who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Representational image: ANI)

Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice K M Joseph, said its endeavour is to put a system in place so that the “best man” is selected as the CEC. (PTI)

SC: Constitution called for law on poll panel, but nothing was done in 72 yrs

Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

6 killed in firing at Assam-Meghalaya border; area still tense

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham