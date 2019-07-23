Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:22 PM IST

India, Crime

Watch: Chennai students brandishing sickle chasing another group, 7 injured

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 7:14 pm IST

Police officials said that fight broke out between two groups of college students after each wanted to prove they will head MTC bus route.

Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. (Photo: ANI | video screengrab)
 Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. (Photo: ANI | video screengrab)

Chennai: An estimated 7 people were injured in a fight in broad daylight involving sickles between two groups of students in Chennai’s Arumbakkam area on Tuesday. These students of Pachaiyappa's College were seen attacking another group of students from their college using sickles and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The video that went viral shows students with a weapon in hand chasing the other students on the road. The group is then seen heading to a Madras Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and shouting at passengers inside. The bus stops and a few passengers are seen getting off even as the incident continued. The traffic then comes to a halt, with bystanders watching the incident unfolding.

Police officials investigating the incident said that the fight broke out between two groups of college students after each wanted to prove they will head the MTC bus route. A bunch of students have been detained and an investigation is on, they added.

Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. In June 2019, students from the college celebrated ‘Bus day’. In a video that went viral on social media, a few students perched atop a bus were seen falling down. Seventeen students later were booked by the police for creating public nuisance and unlawful assembly. The police had also taken an undertaking from their families that the students will not repeat such activities, reported News18.

Police officials had also distributed pamphlets warning students from the college to avoid participating in unlawful activities.

In 2018, at least four students were detained for carrying weapons and threatening the public on a moving train in the city. A video showing students carrying metal roads and standing on the train's footboard, threatening the public, had gone viral.

Tags: chennai, college students, arumbakkam area, madras transport corporation, fighting
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

In the wake of the floods, 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: Around 50 houses destroyed in Madhubani

'Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,' said Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax, Media and Technical Policy), in a statement. (Photo: Representational)

Date for filing Income Tax Returns extended to August 31, 2019

The first meeting of the committee will be held at North Block in the Home Ministry. (Photo: ANI)

First meet of committee on Assam Assembly seats reservation on Wednesday

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to twitter to take a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted pictures of him playing with a baby in in his Parliament office. (Photo: File)

Omar Abdullah takes jibe at PM playing with baby in Parliament

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

2

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

3

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

4

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

5

Nick Jonas' shirtless photos go viral, netizens want to play with his 'love handles'

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham