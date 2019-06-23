Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Three found murdered in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave

The deceased elderly couple were identified as Vishnu and Shashi Mathur and the domestic help as Khushboo.

On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants. (Photo: ANI)
 On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An elderly couple and their domestic help were found murdered at their residence in Vasant Enclave here on Sunday.

The deceased elderly couple were identified as Vishnu and Shashi Mathur and the domestic help as Khushboo.

The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

However, this is not for the first time such cases have been reported in Delhi. On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants.

