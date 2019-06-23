Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

Journalist shot at by assailants, eggs thrown at her car

THE ASIAN AGE.
New Ashok Nagar police station has registered an attempt to murder case.

The woman has told the police about the differences she is having with her husband. Personal enmity is being suspected. (Photo: Representative image)
New Delhi: A journalist was shot at by bike-borne assailants as they intercepted her car and fired at her in East Delhi’s Ashok  Nagar.

“Mitali Chandola was driving alone near Dharamshilla Cancer Hospital when two bike-borne men intercepted her car and opened fire from the front. At least three bullets were fired, two hit and pierced the car’s front windshield. Eggs were also thrown at her car. One bullet hit her right arm. The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital. She will be shifted to AIIMS for surgery,” Hindustan Times quoted Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar.

Chandola works for a television channel in Noida.

New Ashok Nagar police station has registered an attempt to murder case.

“The woman has told the police about the differences she is having with her husband. Personal enmity is being suspected,” the police officer said.

Police is investigating the case from all angles. It could also be a robbery attempt.

