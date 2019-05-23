India ranks 14th in global online cyber attacks

India is placed 14th worldwide, as the country of origin for global online attacks, according to Kaspersky Security Bulletin 2019.

Kolkata: Cyber attackers seem to have had a field day during January-March, 2019, for more reasons than one. As high as 31 per cent of Indian users were attacked by web-borne threats between January and March 2019. In the same period, 52 per cent of users in the country were attacked by local threats, which makes the situation even more dire. India is placed 14th worldwide, as the country of origin for global online attacks, according to Kaspersky Security Bulletin 2019.

Kaspersky Lab said that today, with our phones, tablets, computers, laptops and even Smart TVs and home security connected to the internet, the need for home security products has never been more urgent. Users are vulnerable to a great extent, because one attack on one machine has the potential to devastate one's entire home system and even wipe out vital financial and personal data.

"In today's day and age, having a cyber security protection plan is as crucial as life insurance, as we live a large part of our lives online with crucial financial, personal and official data. We therefore decided to reward our users with a one-time summer bonanza that not only offers the best personal security solutions at unbelievable rates but gives them an opportunity to review their cyber security threats. With slashed down rates, assured rewards and up to 100 per cent cashback, the Summer Fiesta Offer is a great window to upgrade your cyber security plan," said Purshottam Bhatia, Digital Sales Manager-Kaspersky Lab, South Asia.