Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021 | Last Update : 12:14 AM IST

  India   Crime  23 Feb 2021  Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi, terms evidence as scanty and sketchy
India, All India

Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi, terms evidence as scanty and sketchy

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2021, 10:49 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2021, 10:58 pm IST

'Freedom of speech and expression includes right to seek a global audience with no geographical barriers on communication,' the judge said

Disha Ravi, climate activist (Twitter@Tejinder42)
 Disha Ravi, climate activist (Twitter@Tejinder42)

New Delhi: In a blow to Delhi police, a court here Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, saying citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic nation and cannot be put behind the bars simply because they choose to disagree with the State policies.

The court said the evidence produced by police against Ravi was scanty and sketchy and there was nothing on record to establish any direct link between her and pro­-Khalistan activists of 'Poetic Justice Foundation' (PJF) and also there was not even an iota of evidence brought connecting the perpetrators of the violence on January 26 in the national capital with the PJF or her.

 

Further, it observed that there was nothing on record to suggest that the activist subscribed to any secessionist idea and there is absolutely no link established on record between her and banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.

In the 18-page order, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted relief to Ravi on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties of like amount and noted that the 22-year-old activist who was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on February 13, has absolutely blemish free criminal antecedents.

Ravi has been slapped with the charge of sedition in the case which entails maximum punishment of life sentence. She is also booked for the offences of criminal conspiracy, provoking people to cause riot and promoting enmity between different groups.

 

The judge said the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience and that there are no geographical barriers on communication and that creation of a WhatsApp group or being editor of an innocuous Toolkit was not an offence. 

While the order on bail was being pronounced, Ravi was produced before another court on expiry of her custodial interrogation by police, which sought her further custody by four days.

As soon as the hearing on police plea started, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, who was informed about the bail order by the superior court, said in view of the bail order, this application (seeking further custody) becomes infructuous. The application will be disposed of post confirmation of bail.

 

The activist appeared relieved after hearing that she was granted bail.

The Sessions Judge said "considering the scanty and sketchy evidence available on record, I do not find any palpable reasons to breach the general rule of 'Bail' against a 22 years old young lady, with absolutely blemish free criminal antecedents and having firm roots in the society, and send her to jail," the judge said.

The judge reproduced the relevant portions of the toolkit in its order and said that it's perusal revealed that any call for any kind of violence is conspicuously absent. 

"In my considered opinion, Citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic Nation. They cannot be put behind the bars simply because they choose to disagree with the State policies. The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments," the court said.

 

The court said the difference of opinion, disagreement, divergence, dissent, or for that  matter, even disapprobation, are recognised legitimate tools to infuse objectivity in state policies. 

Let noble thoughts come to me from all directions, the judge quoted from Rig Veda and said this 5000 years old civilization of ours has never been averse to ideas from varied quarters.

"An aware and assertive citizenry, in contradistinction with an indifferent or docile citizenry, is indisputably a sign of a healthy and vibrant democracy," the court said.

"The right to dissent is firmly enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. In my considered opinion the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience. 

 

"There are no geographical barriers on communication. A citizen has the fundamental rights to use the best means of imparting and receiving communication, as long as the same is permissible under the four corners of law and as such have access to audience abroad," the court said.

It said, Further, since the link with the said toolkit or PJF has not been found to be objectionable, mere deletion of the WhatsApp chat to destroy the evidence linking her with the toolkit and PJF also becomes meaningless.

While observing that there is nothing on record to suggest that the applicant accused subscribed to any secessionist idea, the court said "further, the prosecution has, except for pointing out that applicant/accused forwarded the toolkit to climate activist Greta Thunberg, failed to point out as to how the applicant/accused gave global audience to the 'secessionist elements'."

 

The court said that it was conscious of the fact that it was very difficult to collect evidence for the offence of conspiracy and the investigation was at a nascent stage and police which is in the process of collecting more evidence made a conscious choice to arrest Ravi the applicant accused upon the strength of material so far collected and "now they cannot be permitted to further restrict the liberty of a citizen on the basis of propitious anticipations".

Tags: bengaluru climate activist disha ravi, disha ravi, no precise evidence against disha ravi, disha ravi granted bail, sessions court granted bail for disha ravi, disha ravi toolkit case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Health sector, in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (PTI)

Government working on four fronts to keep India healthy: PM

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

The Sonipat-based JGU was recognised as an “institution of eminence” by the education ministry in 2019. (Image credit : www.jgu.edu.in/blog)

Naveen Jindal gives Rs.1,000 cr to expand Jindal Global University

The ongoing vaccination drive and the steps needed to check the further spread of the virus were discussed. — PTI

Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham