Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 06:28 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi: Landlord, his son allegedly killed tenant over suspicion of theft

ANI
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 4:26 pm IST

The deceased identified as Manju Goel was living in a rented house in Mehrauli area for the last six months.

According to the family, her landlord Satish Pahwa accused Manju of stealing huge cash from the house, following which, the landlord thrashed her mercilessly. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the family, her landlord Satish Pahwa accused Manju of stealing huge cash from the house, following which, the landlord thrashed her mercilessly. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A landlord and his son were arrested on Saturday for allegedly thrashing and killing a 44-year-old widow tenant over the suspicion of theft in Mehrauli, Delhi Police said.

The incident was reported on Saturday under the limits of Mehrauli police station.
The deceased identified as Manju Goel was living in a rented house in Mehrauli area for the last six months. She was working as a domestic help to earn her daily needs.

According to the family, her landlord Satish Pahwa accused Manju of stealing huge cash from the house, following which, the landlord thrashed her mercilessly.

"We got a call at around 8 am on Saturday. Her landlord informed that she (deceased) has committed theft in the house and they have beaten her," said Mukesh Jindal, the deceased's brother.

After receiving the call, Jindal with his wife and a friend reached there and found Manju in a very serious condition.

Manju's brother accused Satish Pahwa, his son and other members including maid of murdering his sister.

"Pahwa family accused my sister of stealing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in cash. Even they took Rs 60,000 of her savings claiming that they have recovered their money," Jindal said.

As per information shared by Jindal family, after the landlord informed them about Manju's condition, they took her to their residence and did not inform the police due to their catering business as they were busy in providing services to their customers.

They called a doctor for treatment at home, however, Manju succumbed to her injuries later in the day. Afterwards, the family informed the police.
Manju was survived by two children who live in Haryana's Rewari with her in-laws.

A case of murder has been registered against Satish and his son Pankaj in alleged connection with the case.

The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

Tags: jindal family, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Asked whether Saudi Arabia will increase oil supply to India to address the shortfall due to curb on import of oil from Iran, the envoy said his country is committed to India's energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources. (Photo: PTI)

We are committed to meet India's energy security needs: Saudi envoy

The defence minister also cautioned the neighbouring country against promoting cross-border terrorism in the wake of developments in J&K. (Photo: ANI)

Don’t repeat mistake of 1965, 1971 as no power will be able to protect: Rajnath warns Pak

Akhilesh Yadav also said that IIM professors must explain to the BJP government how Gomti River Front Model can be a better business model and would attract tourists. (Photo: ANI)

Govt must learn from IIM how to keep cows, bulls away from highways: SP chief

The BJP working president Nadda also mentioned about Sheikh Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in his address and claimed that he rigged the first Vidhan Sabha elections in 1951 and changed his stance over the status of Jammu and Kashmir after sweeping the polls. (Photo: ANI)

Lies being spread about Article 370 by J&K mainstream leaders: BJP working prez Nadda

MOST POPULAR

1

'Direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

2

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

3

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

4

Realme Buds 2 review: Budget, bassy bad boys

5

LG NanoCell 9 Series 4K (65SM9000) review: Avant-garde performance!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham