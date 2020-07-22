Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

  India   Crime  22 Jul 2020  Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi succumbs to bullet injuries
India, Crime

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi succumbs to bullet injuries

PTI
Published : Jul 22, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2020, 12:05 pm IST

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16

Vikram Joshi. (ANI)
 Vikram Joshi. (ANI)

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants, succumbed to injuries early Wednesday, his family said.

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was shot at around 10.30 pm on Monday near his home in Vijay Nagar area, according to officials.

Yes, he (Vikram Joshi) is no more. He passed away at around 4 am during treatment at the hospital, a family member told PTI. Joshi, who worked with a local daily, was admitted to a private hospital.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.

Tags: ghaziabad, vikram joshi, gun violence in uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

