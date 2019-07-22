Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

India, Crime

IMA scam: Mansoor Khan taken to hospital following complaints of chest pain

Khan was arrested and questioned after he landed at New Delhi airport from Dubai in the early hours of Friday.

 The prime accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan, was taken to hospital for a check-up here earlier on Sunday after he complained of chest pain and palpitations. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The prime accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan, was taken to hospital for a check-up here earlier on Sunday after he complained of chest pain and palpitations.

Khan was taken to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences here.

According to Director of the institute, C N Manjunath, anxiety and stress could be the reason behind the deterioration in his health.

On Saturday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) sent Khan to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 23.

Duty Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal sent Khan to ED custody on late Friday night.

Khan was arrested and questioned after he landed at New Delhi airport from Dubai in the early hours of Friday.

The owner and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), travelled from Dubai to New Delhi after the SIT located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law.

Khan had last month fled India after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. Later, he released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.

An 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and SIT had issued lookout notice against him.

The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Khan is facing investigation for allegedly duping 40,000 investors especially Muslims in the state. He had claimed that he gave Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which he was not returning.

