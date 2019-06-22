UP: 11-year-old girl raped, killed, 'head crushed with bricks'

Later, the girl’s naked body which had injury marks around her neck and private parts was found.

Unnao: An 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, reported IANS. The incident took place on Friday.

The girl was found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night. The girl’s father said, “Initially, I thought that she might have gone to nearby fields to go to the toilet. However, when she did not return for long, I along with my family and neighbours launched a search and found my daughter's body lying in an orchard. Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

Later, the girl’s naked body which had injury marks around her neck and private parts was found.

Police said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.