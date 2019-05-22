Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

India, Crime

Dreaded Naxal division running short of arms

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 22, 2019, 6:20 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 6:20 am IST

The rest are small weapons like 303 rifles, nine mm pistols, revolvers and country-made guns.

The dreaded Darbha Division of Maoists, responsible for massacre of 76 CRPF jawans and 27 Congress leaders in 2010 and 2013 respectively in insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, is facing acute shortage of arms and ammunitions, documents recovered from a Naxal camp have revealed.
 The dreaded Darbha Division of Maoists, responsible for massacre of 76 CRPF jawans and 27 Congress leaders in 2010 and 2013 respectively in insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, is facing acute shortage of arms and ammunitions, documents recovered from a Naxal camp have revealed.

Bhopal: The dreaded Darbha Division of Maoists, responsible for massacre of 76 CRPF jawans and 27 Congress leaders in 2010 and 2013 respectively in insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, is facing acute shortage of arms and ammunitions, documents recovered from a Naxal camp have revealed.

The Maoist documents which have listed arms currently in possession of Darbha division under which three area committees, and two platoons functioned, said barely 106 big and small weapons have been left with it now.

The depleted armoury of the division has big weapons such AK 47s, Self-Loaded Rifles (SLRs) and INSAS assault rifles, numbering six, nine and eight respectively, the Maoist documents, copies of which are in possession of this newspaper, disclosed.

The rest are small weapons like 303 rifles, nine mm pistols, revolvers and country-made guns.

“This clearly indicates that Darbha Division has become very weak militarily. That is the reason why the Maoists are often using improvised explosive device (IED) as their key weapon,” Dantewada district superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said. According to him, pressure being mounted on Maoists in the red corridors in India in recent times had led to disruption of supply of sophisticated weapons and ammunitions to Maoists in Bastar.

Tags: naxal camps, maoists

Latest From India

Self-help groups typically have limited and unpleasant access to credit and services

India’s war against its citizens’ financial exclusion

A young girl in Leh struggles to fill her water can (Photo: Padma Ladol)

With depleting reserves, Leh on brink of drinking water scarcity

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh

Arunachal MLA, 10 others killed by militants

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Photo: AFP)

My father taught me to love all beings, hate none: Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham