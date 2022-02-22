Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

  India   Crime  22 Feb 2022  Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother
India, Crime

Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2022, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2022, 9:51 am IST

In a series of tweets, the petitioner demanded that a case be filed against the attackers

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi (Twitter)
 According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi (Twitter)

Udupi: One of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court, Hazra Shifa, has alleged that Sangh Parivar goons on Monday night attacked her brother and damaged her property in Udupi.

In a series of tweets, she demanded that a case be filed against the attackers.

 

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," she tweeted.

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi.

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, claimed in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.

"He was a victim as his sister @hazra_shifa is still fighting for her rights, her #Hijab. Not only students but families' lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken!" Manna tweeted.

 

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the case where Muslim girls and women are demanding that they be allowed to be wear hijab in classrooms.

The bench comprising Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit was constituted to hear the case against the hijab ban.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

 

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

"The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such and since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said. 

Tags: karnataka hijab contaversy
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi

Latest From India

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. (Photo: Biological E)

CDL Kasauli clears almost 6.5 crore doses of Corbevax: Sources

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Families of COVID-19 victims, who have not received financial assistance, during a hearing at the residence of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, at Byculla in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in India settle below two lakh after 49 days

President Ram Nath Kovind with First Lady Savita Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during Presidential Fleet Review-2022, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

Navy showcases latest indigenous acquisitions during Fleet Review

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham