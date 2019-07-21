Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

India, Crime

UP woman tries to kidnap her daughter for marrying against her wishes

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 11:06 am IST

The daughter is said to have solemnised court marriage with a man of her choice against the wishes of her mother, sometime back.

'I eloped and married in court. My mother is against my marriage,' she said. (Photo: ANI)
 'I eloped and married in court. My mother is against my marriage,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Sitapur: A woman allegedly tried to abduct her own daughter from the premises of a local court here on Saturday, when the latter had come along with her husband.

The daughter is said to have solemnised court marriage with a man of her choice against the wishes of her mother, sometime back.

"Daughter had married a man sometime back, the mother had opposed it. She had also filed a molestation case against her son-in-law," police said.

"The mother had opposed the marriage and had filed a molestation case against her son-in-law. It is being investigated. But today the couple had come for a different matter when the mother tried to take her away. They were brought to the police station. Action is being taken," said ASP Madhuban Singh.

"My mother and my sister came along with two other persons and they tried to drag me in the car. I resisted," said the woman.

"I eloped and married in court. My mother is against my marriage," she said.

Tags: woman kidnap, marriage
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sitapur

Latest From India

On July 16, Kumar had said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: CM Nitish to visit Sitamarhi today to take stock of rescue, relief ops

A poor man from Uttar Pradesh was charged with an electricity bill of more than Rs 128 crore. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Pay Rs 128 crore bill to restore power: Electricity dept to 'poor' UP man

As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (Photo: ANI)

If we die, we shall die together, say residents of flood battered Bihar village

The aim of the project to bring farmers and riverine communities together and garner their support to convert the river banks into a minimum wide stretch of forest to conserve soil and water. (Photo: ANI)

Isha Foundation launches 'Cauvery Calling' to protect river Cauvery

MOST POPULAR

1

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

2

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

3

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

4

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

5

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham