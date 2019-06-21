After model, another Kolkata woman travelling in cab chased, accused arrested

‘The woman told us that a car blocked her way on Burdwan road, and was chasing her cab,’ Assistant Sub-inspector Biplab Das said.

Kolkata: Barely two days after a model-actor was harassed on a Kolkata street, another 23-year old woman had to face a similar kind of situation. This happened when a man passing by passed lewd remarks, chased and tried to block the app based cab she had actually called for in the city.

The accused was arrested soon after a complaint was filed at the police station.

According to Alipore police station Assistant Sub-inspector Biplab Kumar Das, he and his colleague were out on night patrol near the zoo at around 3.45 am (on Wednesday), when he saw a car coming to a screeching halt before them.

"The woman in the app-based cab told us that a car blocked her way on Burdwan road, and was chasing her cab," Biplab Das told IANS.

"After some time the car came to the area, but seeing us, the driver fled with great speed. After some time it took a U-turn and came to the spot again. We tried to intercept the vehicle, but it managed to escape again. By that time we had got the car number. We chased the car, but could not reach it," the officer said.

"I lodged a complaint at my police station with the car number. And the duty officer arrested the driver and impounded the car," he added.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to find out more details about this incident.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with molestation, forcible blocking of way and chasing a woman.