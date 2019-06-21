Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, Crime

35-yr-old constable arrested in Mumbai for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 4:11 pm IST

Police arrested Sanjay from Tardeo yesterday, later he was produced in Sewri court and sent to police remand till Monday.

Accused was arrested under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. (Representional Image)
Mumbai: A 35-year-old constable was arrested on Thursday under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The accused is identified as Sanjay Waghmare, who is a constable at Tardeo's local arms unit in Mumbai. The incident took place at Sanjay's residence on Monday.

Police arrested Sanjay from Tardeo yesterday, later he was produced in Sewri court and sent to police remand till Monday.

According to the information received from Gangadhar Sonawane, Senior Officer of Wadala Police Station, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the child was all alone at her place and Sanjay invited her to his place by offering chocolate. Soon after that, the minor was sexually assaulted by the accused.

Later in the evening, minor told her parents about the incident and her mother filed a complaint against Sanjay in Wadala Police station.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

