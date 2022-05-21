Saturday, May 21, 2022 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

  India   Crime  21 May 2022  2019 Hyderabad encounter that killed 4 was fake, says SC panel
India, Crime

2019 Hyderabad encounter that killed 4 was fake, says SC panel

THE ASIAN AGE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR & PARMOD KUMAR
Published : May 21, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2022, 7:04 am IST

SC directed to share the report with all involved parties and sent to Telangana HC, specifically to try 10 police officers for the murder

The Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 The Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi, Hyderabad: The Supreme Court-appointed commission headed by its former judge, Justice V.S. Sirpurkar has held in its report that the December 6, 2019, encounter of four suspected accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, called Disha, while in police custody  was fake.

The commission had submitted its report on January 28, 2022.

 

“There is nothing confidential. Someone has been found guilty and now the state has to look into it,” said the bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli and insisted on making public the commission’s report since it was an “encounter” case. The bench directed that the report be shared with all involved parties and sent to the Telangana High Court for further proceedings, specifically to try 10 police officers for the murder.

Four rape and murder accused — Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen — were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with police claiming they had snatched weapons and tried to open fire.

 

The commission report recommended that 10 police officers — V. Surender, K. Narasimha Reddy, Shaik Lal Madhar, Mohammed Sirajuddin, Kocherla Ravi, K. Venkateshwarulu, S. Arvind Goud, D. Janakiram, R. Balu Rathod and D. Srikanth — be tried for the offences of murder, destruction of evidence and common intention to commit crime.

Besides Justice Sirpurkar, the other members of the three-member inquiry commission were former judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Rekha Sundar Baldota and former CBI director D.R. Kaarthikeyan.

The report said that the “The police version that accused snatched a pistol and tried to escape is unbelievable, and not backed by evidence.”

 

“In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect,” the commission said.
Significantly, the commission found that three among the dead persons — Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu — were minors.

The top court by its December 12, 2019, order had appointed the Justice Sirpurkar Commission to inquire into the encounter of four suspected accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.

The inquiry commission held its hearings spread over 47 days between August 21, 2021, and November 15, 2021, examined 57 witnesses and recorded their evidence. The hearings were held in public.

 

Tags: disha encounter case, hyderabad encounter, telangana encounter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam on May 19, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

Assam flood situation remains grim; over 7 lakh affected

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)

Tunnel on key J&K highway collapses: 9 feared dead

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (PTI)

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge, interim order for 8 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham