Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:40 AM IST

India, Crime

CBI gets 2 more weeks to finish Unnao mishap case

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 6:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 6:47 am IST

While handing over the investigation to CBI, the top court had on August 1, 2019, given 15 days time to complete the probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday got two more weeks time to complete investigation into Unnao rape case victim and her lawyer’s accident as Supreme Court extended time till September 6 to complete the probe. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday got two more weeks time to complete investigation into Unnao rape case victim and her lawyer’s accident as Supreme Court extended time till September 6 to complete the probe. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday got two more weeks time to complete investigation into Unnao rape case victim and her lawyer’s accident as Supreme Court extended time till September 6 to complete the probe.

A top court bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended time till September 6, 2019, as CBI in its report told the court that the statement of the victim and her lawyer could not be recorded as they are in no position to make a statement.

While handing over the investigation to CBI, the top court had on August 1, 2019, given 15 days time to complete the probe.

Perusing the report by the CBI on its investigation so far, the court noted that it has done a “extensive investigation” but some “loose ends” need to be tied up.

Besides this, the court noted that part of the investigation pertains to “collating and analysing” the material already collected, especially the electronic record.

It also noted that the statement of victim and her lawyer is yet to be recorded. The lawyer was driving the car when it met with accident.

Besides granting two-week extension, the court also directed Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakhs to the wife of the lawyer who is critically injured.

The amount of Rs 5 lakh has to be paid to the wife of the lawyer within three days. The amount would be adjusted against the final compensation.

The court ordered the payment of Rs 5 lakhs as amicus curiae V. Giri told the court that the condition of the lawyer was still “critical” and  “far from satisfactory”.

Tags: unnao case, central bureau of investigation

Latest From India

Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout the longstanding treaty between the countries. (Photo: File)

India rejects Pak's claim of using water as 'weapon of war' amid Kashmir turmoil

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra and her daughter Miraya Vadra were also present at the occasion. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Leaders across parties pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

He alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana. (Photo: File)

BJP cannot play Karnataka-like dramas in Telangana: K T Rama Rao

elugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Ann Canteens were closed by the YSRCP government. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA provides meal at Rs 5 outside Andhra hospital

MOST POPULAR

1

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

2

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

3

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

4

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

5

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham