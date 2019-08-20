Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

3 NIA officers transferred for demanding bribe in Hafiz Saeed-linked case

This comes after the agency had received a complaint of misconduct against the three officers.

New Delhi: Three officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been transferred for allegedly demanding bribe to exclude a Delhi-based businessman linked to terror funding case involving Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, said NIA on Tuesday.

“An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer. In the meantime, the three officials concerned have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe,” the NIA spokesperson said in reply to a query.

The three officials include a superintendent of Police, officials who didn’t want to be named said.

The NIA, the country’s federal anti-terror investigation agency, was probing funds being sent to India to set-up a terror network in the country.

Pakistan-based Hafiz Saeed, the globally designated terrorist, is an accused in this case.

Two of the three officers accused of bribery have been sent packing to their parent organization for a fair probe, a senior NIA official said on conditions of anonymity. A third officer has been moved to a non-sensitive role in an NIA branch office.

The NIA had searched the premises of a Delhi-based business man for allegedly handling slush funds sent from Pakistan via Dubai. The NIA was set-up after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. It exclusively handles terror cases. Recently, the NIA was given more powers and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was amended to name individuals as terrorist.

