15-year-old Bengaluru girl, boyfriend stabs father to death, sets him ablaze

The girl and her boyfriend gave conflicting statements on being questioned, police said.

 A 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend stabbed her father to death in his sleep and set him ablaze for objecting to their relationship, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend stabbed her father to death in his sleep and set him ablaze for objecting to their relationship, police said on Monday.

The girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend have been detained, Assistant Commissioner of Police V Dhananjay Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India.

The girl allegedly added some calmpose tablets in milk and gave it to her father when he returned home after dropping his wife and son at the railway station, who left for Puducherry to attend a marriage.

After he fell asleep, she and her boyfriend allegedly stabbed him to death.

The duo then dragged the body of the 41-year-old businessman inside the bathroom, where they set him ablaze.

When neighbours saw smoke emanating from the house, they alerted police and the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot.

When they went inside, they found the partially charred body of the girl’s father with 10 stab wounds.

The girl and her boyfriend gave conflicting statements on being questioned, police said.

Upon intense interrogation, they confessed to the crime, police said. The girl told police that her father was upset with her relationship.

Recently when she went to a mall with her boyfriend, he took her to task, which irked the girl, who then planned to kill her father.

