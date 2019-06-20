Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 04:16 PM IST

Political clashes kill 2 in Bengal, Mamata calls urgent meeting

Published : Jun 20, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 4:14 pm IST

Crude bombs hurled, several rounds of bullets fired in the air by members of two warring groups near a newly constructed police station.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: A 17-year-old boy was shot dead and three were injured in West Bengal's violence-hit Bhatpara, just north of Kolkata, in North 24 Parganas district in clashes between unidentified people on Thursday morning. Later, Mamata Banerjee called the state police chief, the Chief Secretary and other top officials to hold an emergency meeting.

Another died, succumbing to his injuries in the hospital.

According to reports, crude bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday.

The teenager, Rambabu Shaw, was a pani puri seller. The three injured are critical and have been admitted in hospital.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency.

This is the latest in a series of clashes in Bhatpara since the nation election, during which massive clashes and violence were seen in the state. The clashes have often been on communal lines.

