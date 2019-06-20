Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

Truck driver shot dead over Rs 20 in UP

‘There was an argument over Rs 20 and the angry security guards fired at Arun Kumar,’ the SHO Rakesh Kumar Pandey said.

The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari'. (Photo: Representational | File)
Banda: A truck driver was shot dead by security guards of a sand mine in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday for allegedly paying Rs 30 as 'rangdaari' (extortion) to them instead of Rs 50, a police official said.

Station house officer, Sisolar, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, said the incident took place around 4 am. The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari', he said.

"There was an argument over Rs 20 and the angry security guards fired at Arun Kumar," the SHO said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case has been registered against four persons, including the mine owner, Pandey said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem and investigation in the case is underway, he said.

