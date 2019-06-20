Minor raped at her residence inside Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata

A case was registered against the accused, a Group D staff of the Army, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kolkata: A girl was allegedly raped inside Fort William, Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused, a Group D staff of the Army, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The girl, daughter of another Army employee, was home alone when the accused raped her.

The accused fled after committing the crime and he was arrested on Tuesday night, police said.