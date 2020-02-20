Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

India, Crime

Bus-lorry collision near Tirupur kills 19

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2020, 11:51 am IST

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction

Scene of mishap (Twitter image)
 Scene of mishap (Twitter image)

Nineteen people, including six women, were killed when a Kerala state government bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu's Avanashi town in Tirupur district, 40 kms from here, on Thursday, officials said.

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said

Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries.

Condoling the death of  several people in an accident involving a bus and lorry in Tamil Nadu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed two of his ministerial colleagues to rush to the neighbouring state to coordinate relief operations.

He also directed the Palakkad district collector to take necessary steps to provide medical aid to the injured and bring back the bodies of those from Kerala, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar have been directed to rush to Tamil Nadu to coordinate relief operations, the CMO said.
It said it was in regular touch with Tirupur district administration and efforts were on to identify the bodies.

Nineteen people were killed and several injured seriously when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu's Avinashi town in Tirupur district in the early hours on Thursday.

The Kerala government bus was heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on the Coimbatore- Salem highway when the accident occurred.

Tags: bus accident
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur (Tirupper)

Related Stories

Latest From India

Twitter image

Kerala omni bus accident helpline numbers: Check passenger names here

Bitta Kuruvila with member of Cambodian health team. Asian Age Photo

Kerala chef onboard Westerdam cruise recalls Covid-19 horror

A young Odia engineer stranded in cruise ship “Diamond Princess” at Yokohama port in Japan for the last 17 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has requested the government to help him return home. AP photo

Odisha man on ship in Japan seeks govt’s help

Idrees also said that Jayanagar Congress MLA, Sowmya Reddy had paid a visit to the women agitators. (Photo: PTI)

At B’luru’s Shaheen Bagh, 2 women sit on fast unto death

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham