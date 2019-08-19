Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, Crime

T'gana man kills father, chops off body, stores parts in plastic buckets

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 2:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 2:53 pm IST

The heinous crime became public after two days, when neighbours complained of foul odour from the house.

Police officers were shocked to find the head, hands, legs and other body parts stuffed inside as many as eight plastic buckets. (Representational Image)
 Police officers were shocked to find the head, hands, legs and other body parts stuffed inside as many as eight plastic buckets. (Representational Image)

Secunderabad: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his father, chopped his body into pieces and stored the body parts in plastic buckets at in home in Secunderabad. According to NDTV report, the accused reportedly forced his mother and sister to help through threats and blackmail.

The victim has been identified as Maruti Kishan. He was a retired Indian Railways employee. The accused is his son Kishan who is absconding. Kishan was reportedly jobless and quarrelled with his father over money.

Police official said, “The accused would mix small amounts of Datura (a poisonous plant) in the victim's drink, so he would fall asleep after drinking and not create a nuisance. On Friday, a larger quantity was mixed and the man died, after which the son chopped up his body with a kitchen knife.”

The mother and sister claimed that they participated against their will.

The heinous crime became public after two days, when neighbours complained of foul odour from the house.

Police officers were shocked to find the head, hands, legs and other body parts stuffed inside as many as eight plastic buckets. The accused had been unable to dispose of the dismembered parts because they were worried it would have been noticed by the neighbours.

Tags: telangana, crime, murder
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Sharing a collage of multiple Hindi newspaper articles, Vadra further sought accountability for the plunging economy. (Photo: File)

Why silent on job losses, economy, Priyanka asks Modi govt

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple pursuant to the orders of the apex court. (Photo: File)

Demolition of temple: SC asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to ensure law, order

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Nepal this week to participate in the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission to review the overall state of bilateral relations. (Photo: File)

Jaishankar to participate in 5th Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting

In the video, hostel superintendent Sumila Singh's husband Ranglal Singh pulled the woman by her hand from a bed after he asked her to leave the hostel. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: C'garh official suspended after her husband drags woman with 3-month-old baby

MOST POPULAR

1

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

2

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

3

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

4

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

5

Apple Watch 5 leaks; this is the smartwatch you have been waiting for

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham