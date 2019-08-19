Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

India, Crime

Not scared of arrest, will surrender in 3-4 days: Mokam MLA Anant Singh

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 10:33 am IST

Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.

Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who is facing heat after recovery of prohibited weapons from his residence has denied being afraid of arrest stating that he would be surrendering in next few days. (Photo: ANI)
 Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who is facing heat after recovery of prohibited weapons from his residence has denied being afraid of arrest stating that he would be surrendering in next few days. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who is facing heat after recovery of prohibited weapons from his residence has denied being afraid of arrest stating that he would be surrendering in next few days.

"I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in next three-four days," Mokama MLA Singh said in a video message.

Earlier, the police officials had raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case. During the raid, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence in Ladma village.

The legislator has been charged under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after they seized banned arms and ammunitions from his residence.

Speaking about the charges filed against him, Singh claimed that he has never been to the house in the last 14 years from where the police recovered AK-47.

"I have never gone to that house in last 14 years so there is no question of me keeping and AK-47 there," he said.

On being asked if he has sought Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's help in the case, he said: "I wanted to talk to Nitish ji but I am not getting time. I will go to court and surrender there."

Late on the night of August 17, police went to arrest him but failed to do so.

"We did talk to his wife but she did not divulge any details, we will take further action accordingly," Superintendent of Police Patna Rural, Kantesh Mishra had told reporters here.

"The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 Rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we have called Bomb Squad team from Patna. We are taking further action on it. This has been recovered from the house of MLA Anant Singh," police had said.

Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.

"I contested election against Lalan Singh that is why I am being hounded," he had said.

Last month, an audio went viral in which Singh was allegedly heard giving the contract to kill a person.

Tags: uapa, arms, ak-47 rifle, bjp, anant singh kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges framed against him in sexual assault case. (Photo: File)

'Complete trial within 6 months': SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea

The Delhi government has issued orders for the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and civil defence volunteers have been deployed for rescue operations. (Photo: File)

Yamuna's water level crosses 'warning mark', Delhi CM calls emergency meeting

The Kashmir government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Photo: AP)

At least 4,000 detained over fears of unrest, most flown out of region: Govt sources

He was allegedly drunk and was caught on CCTV mowing down several people at 3 pm on Sunday. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Caught on camera: Drunk cab driver rams pedestrians in Bengaluru, injures 6

MOST POPULAR

1

Bad news for Apple as upcoming iPhone 11 upgrades leak

2

Google is destroying the lives of countless revenge- porn victims

3

Four awesome WhatsApp features you can use right now

4

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

5

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham